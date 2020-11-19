Weekend Changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday will be another unseasonably warm day with highs back in the 70s in most places. However, a cold front will be in the area Friday afternoon with slightly cooler air arriving across parts of southern Oklahoma by afternoon. That cooler air will be over all of us by Saturday with most highs in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances show up starting Saturday night, lasting into the Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week.