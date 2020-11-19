WFISD COVID-19 Tracker shows 97 active cases Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has created a COVID-19 Dashboard that tracks the total amount of cases across the school district.
Rider High School currently has 14 active student cases while Hirschi High School currently has 11. Both schools also have one active staff case.
Cunningham Elementary has also seen a recent increase in cases, with their total now sitting at 10 active student cases and one active staff case.
There are a total of 97 active cases at this time, with 71 of them being students and 26 being staff members.
Staff cases listed as “(.5)” represent staff members who work at more than one campus.
The cases are being broken down by campus. Here is a list of the current active cases that have been reported:
Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school campus count.
