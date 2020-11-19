WFPD on scene of officer involved wreck at Maurine Street, Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officers are on scene of a car wreck at Maurine Street and Central Freeway.
Our crew on scene says there are multiple lane closures in the northbound direction on Central Freeway and many on ramps before Maurine Street are blocked off.
According to WFPD officers, while an officer was attempting to make a traffic stop his motorcycle struck the back of another vehicle.
The involved officer has been transferred to the hospital and is currently being evaluated.
Accident investigators are currently on scene.
WFPD says residents should expect traffic delays in the area for another hour or two.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
