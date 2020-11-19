Windy conditions will prevail once again

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to have nice mild conditions once again we will have a high in the mid to upper 70s across Texoma with fairly windy conditions once again. Today the wind will be out of the south at about 15 to 25 miles per hour gusting up to 35. Overnight tonight the wind will die down to the south at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. The low for tonight will be 56 with clear skies. On Friday we are going to have fairly nice conditions once again. We will have sunny skies with the high being 76. The wind will not be as strong on Friday; it will be out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Going into Saturday our weather pattern looks to change.We have a cold front coming in late Saturday going into Sunday that is going to bring in rain chances. Rain chart chances start overnight Saturday into Sunday.The rain chances will last from Sunday until Tuesday.