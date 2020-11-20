Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce is turning 100 years old

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce is celebrating it’s one hundredth anniversary.
Chamber members shared some of the history Friday at the United Friendship Amphitheater. The exact centennial date is November 23.
Due to COVID-19, the celebration limited in-person attendance but was streamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
A commemorative centennial map made by Burkburnett artist Chris Ross was unveiled. It includes the current 113 chamber members.
“It’s a pretty rare thing for the non-profit to last a hundred years. To be in support of our community, in support of business, and to advocate for our business leaders,” said Laurianne Rodriguez, executive director of the Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce.
The Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit and not funded by the city.
A time capsule was buried in the park. There are historical artifacts, a copy of the centennial map, and artwork from Burkburnett ISD students inside of it.
BISD students participated in an art contest themed by how the students picture the city looking in another 100 years. The top five artists were awarded a candy bouquet and placed their art in the time capsule.
“This is not the end of celebrating our centennial. It’s going to go on all year until we’re 101 next year,” said Rodriguez.
The Chamber has a banquet traditionally in January, but for 2021 it’s pushed for the spring and will be a centennial banquet.
Prints of the map will be available for $10 each.
