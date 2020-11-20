City of WF reminds residents to ‘Can the Grease’ this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - “Can the Grease” is the name given to the preventative initiative to teach the community about the problems that can arise from improper grease disposal.
Improper grease disposal can lead to clogged and damaged pipes. These pipe “cloggers” harden and build up in drainpipes of homes and the city sewer system.
After clogging a pipe, these blockages cause sewage overflows, which can lead to expensive repairs for both home drainage systems and the city sewer system.
You can “Can the Grease” by doing these three simple steps: Can it, cool it, throw it away.
The city of Wichita Falls recommends pouring or scraping all fats, oils and grease into a metal can or glass jar after letting it cool. Then, close the jar with a lid and throw it away immediately or keep the container in the fridge until it is full before disposing of it.
Tips to Remember:
- Never pour fats, oils or grease down the drain.
- Hot water and dish soap DO NOT dissolve fats, oils or grease. As soon as these liquids cool while in pipes or sewer systems they will harden.
- Fats, oils and grease will build up over time.
- Disposing of fats, oils and grease properly will save thousands of dollars in repairs in the community.
- Avoid using a garbage disposal, instead place baskets or strainers in the sink to catch food scraps and then place them in the trash.
- Wipe before washing. After pouring fats, oils or grease into a sealable container, wipe the cooking container with a paper towel to remove further grease residue.
For more information, you can contact the Public Works Office at (940) 761-7411 or the Wastewater Collections Division at (940) 723-5573. You can also visit the city’s website by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.