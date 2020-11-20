Community helps WF Faith Mission provide socks to those in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2nd Annual Sox Appeal drive for Wichita Falls Faith Mission brought in a total of 1,518 pairs of socks, to be given to those in need.
“Some of our clients have been wearing the same pair of socks for weeks so its a huge blessing for us to be able to give them a fresh pair of socks.” said Steve Sparks, Executive Director Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
Wichita Falls Faith Mission along with several other businesses including: First National Bank, StarImage Dentistry, and News Channel 6 partnered to raise donations for 1,518 pairs of socks.
“We got men women and children socks we’ll go back to the mission and start sorting them out and make sure that they get to the right place and start distributing them.” said Steve Sparks, Executive Director Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
The Wichita Falls Faith Mission Sox Appeal Drive started on Nov. 16 and ended on the 20.
Once all socks are given out to those staying inside Faith Mission shelters, the remainder will be put into the shelter’s store and made available for anyone needing a new pair of socks.
For more information on Faith Mission program or how to donate visit their website.
