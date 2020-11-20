Drivers urged to take caution on roads during deer season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Gearing up for the holidays could mean more highway traveling and even more reasons for drivers to be safe on roadways.
In addition to the holiday season it also means deer season, where drivers will be possibly sharing the road with some unexpected large four legged pedestrians.
“Their running indiscriminately they won’t see you they’ll come from the side of the road they’ll come right out in front of your car.” said Roger Kroes Director of Northwest Texas Field & Stream.
Deer season is also prime time for hunters looking for wild game, while deer are busy looking for mates.
“The rut is when the bucks are looking for the does their romantically inclined their not interested in eating so their chasing does.” said Roger Kroes Director of Northwest Texas Field & Stream.
However, chasing does can lead to deer crossing major highways and causing some serious accidents.
According to TXDOT in 2018 9,223 accidents occurred involving wildlife in Texas, 12 of those accidents were fatalities.
“When people drive there’s a potential for problems so people just really have to pay attention and be safe.” said Sergeant Dan Buesing PIO Texas Department of Public Safety.
For more information on TXDOT safety and programs visit their website.
