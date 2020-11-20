Henrietta High School band earns 1st Division award at region contest

By KAUZ Team | November 20, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 6:00 PM

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Henrietta High School’s band has won a pretty big award.

Led by band director Alan Barnett, they’ve earned 1st Division at the region contest.

That’s even as they faced hardships during the pandemic with weeks where only half the band could attend and being forced to change their show multiple times, even within five days of the competition.

Their color guard also brought home two second place ranks at contests. The area contest is on December 3.

