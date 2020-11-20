News Channel 6 City Guide: Optimist Club of Wichita Falls annual Christmas Tree Lot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking a closer look at what you can expect at this year’s Christmas Tree Lot fundraiser put on by the Optimist Club of Wichita Falls.
“The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls is a service organization that has been around since 1924, serving the community of Wichita Falls,” Jeff Pendley, Christmas Tree Lot Committee Chairman said. “Our main goal is to service youth organizations in the city.”
The annual fundraiser put on by the Optimist Club of Wichita Falls will begin on Black Friday, November 27. It’s an event with a rich history in this area.
“It started here at the Boys and Girls Club back in 1957-58 with the club’s kids selling trees sponsored by the Optimist Club. The event grew so big that in 1959 the Optimist Club actually took it over. So, from 1959 until current, we have been selling Christmas trees every year to raise funds for youth organizations,” Pendley said.
This year, they will have around 225 trees to sell. They will range in size from 5-feet to 9-feet. You can find Scots pine, Noble fir, Frasier fir, and Nordmann fir. The trees range in price. But that money goes towards making an impact in this community. Seeing the trees lined up ready to sell is an official start to the holiday season.
“Every year we have people come out and talk about how this is something they’ve done as a family for years and years,” David Cook, Board President of the Optimist Club of Wichita Falls said. “It’s the thing we look for every year.”
This year, they’re taking things back to where they started. Trees will be lined up on the football field at the Central Boys and Girls Club located at 1318 6th Street. It’s an event club members look forward to putting on every year.
“It just starts the [holiday] season off for you,” Pendley said. “It gets you in that good spirit of what’s coming. Giving and enjoying the season with your family and friends.”
Gates will open the Friday after Thanksgiving from 2 p.m. until 8 pm. Hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until all the trees are sold. For more information about the Optimist Club of Wichita Falls, you can head to OptimistWF.org or their Facebook page.
