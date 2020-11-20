Rain chances return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to have warm conditions across Texoma. Temps will be close to 80 across the area. Today we will not be as windy. The wind will be out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will have a low of 55 with partly cloudy skies. Going into Saturday we will have a high of 65 as the cold front Works its way through the area and when it does it will bring a 20% chance of rain late in the evening. On Sunday it looks much cooler across the area. We will only have a high of 53 with showers throughout the day. There’s a 40% chance of showers on Sunday but that drops down to 20% going into Monday. Monday we will have a high of 66 with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to increase on Tuesday with a 30% chance as another cold front works its way through Texoma.