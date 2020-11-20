United Regional receives new COVID-19 infusion therapy treatment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional has received a limited allocation of Bamlanivimab, a new form of infusion therapy for mild to moderate COVID-19 non-hospitalized patients.
United Regional officials say the effectiveness of the drug has not yet been validated, however, some studies have shown it may help reduce the risk of hospitalization or emergency department visits for certain high-risk patients. In light of these studies, the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the treatment.
This authorization applies to patients who meet a certain set of criteria. They also must have a physician order for the treatment.
United Regional officials say they do not know when additional allocations of the treatment will be available once they run out of their initial stock.
