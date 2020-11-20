United Regional releases statement regarding critical care capacity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional has released the following statement regarding their critical care capacity and traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday break:
Like most, if not all, tertiary hospitals in North and West Texas, United Regional has consistently been operating at or near full critical care capacity for the past month, even with expanding resources into additional areas of care such as the surgery recovery unit. We have reached a point where we’ve had to decline critical care patients from rural hospitals simply due to the lack of available staff. When that happens, we do our best to assist those facilities in finding the nearest hospital with the necessary capacity to treat the patient, but such transfers are becoming increasingly difficult. Critical care units are full across North and West Texas, as well as in adjacent states.
“We are on the cusp of a community and regional crisis,” said Phyllis Cowling, President and CEO of United Regional. “We continue to ask the public to help us by being vigilant with safety practices.”
In addition to the continued importance of wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and washing your hands, United Regional is asking our community to limit family gatherings and travel during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. These measures are the best way to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed by critically ill patients.
