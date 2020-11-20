United Regional releases statement regarding critical care capacity

Like most, if not all, tertiary hospitals in North and West Texas, United Regional has consistently been operating at or near full critical care capacity for the past month, even with expanding resources into additional areas of care such as the surgery recovery unit. We have reached a point where we’ve had to decline critical care patients from rural hospitals simply due to the lack of available staff. When that happens, we do our best to assist those facilities in finding the nearest hospital with the necessary capacity to treat the patient, but such transfers are becoming increasingly difficult. Critical care units are full across North and West Texas, as well as in adjacent states.