WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout November

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of November, but they’re made a few changes to their schedule.
The Ben Donnell Housing Center Mobile Pantry location set for Nov. 25 is now going to take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. since the housing authority will be closing at 12 p.m. that day.
The food bank previously removed their scheduled visit to New Jerusalem Baptist Church that was supposed to happen on the Nov. 28.
The remaining Mobile Pantry dates for November can be found below:
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Nov. 20 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill Street Housing Center
- Nov. 24 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Nov. 24 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.am.
If you would like to get a schedule and be alerted to any changes, text “mobilepantry” no spaces to (940) 204-6365.
