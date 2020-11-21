Thanksgiving market supports the downtown Wichita Falls community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Small businesses have suffered financially due to the pandemic and the farmers market in downtown Wichita Falls hosted a Thanksgiving market.
“Coming out here to the farmers market has been really great for a lot of people and me as well. I just find that people are becoming entrepreneurs,” said Todd Artigue, one of the vendors.
More vendors and people stopped by the farmers market to support local artisans and small business people as well as donating to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
“We wanted to do a collaboration with the food bank to just try to share all the blessings that we have with other people in our community and surrounding counties,” said Becky Morath, President of the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association.
A few of the booths had buckets for cash donations. People could also bring food or give money using the QR application.
“There’s a need right now with the holidays coming up and with COVID things are really different right now. A lot of people are needing help. So now’s the time to come together as a community and just help those who need it,” said Jordan Starr, Nutrition Education Coordinator at WFAFB.
One shopper goes to the Thanksgiving market every year.
“I just look for the baked goods, maybe I don’t have to bake as much as I normally do,” said Monica Belvedere, a Wichita Falls resident.
The farmers market will be open every weekend instead of the first and third Saturdays of the month during their winter hours.
