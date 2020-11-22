UPDATE: WFPD identify victim of Sunday crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
WFPD has identified the victim pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Sunday as Cheyanne Collinsworth, 24, of Wichita Falls.
The other person in the car has not been identified and is still hospitalized with serious injuries in Ft. Worth.
One person was pronounced dead, and another with severe injuries, on Sunday, after a silver Ford 500 crashed.
The Wichita Falls Police Department said at approximately 2:44 a.m. the car was traveling eastbound on Hampstead lane in Wichita Falls. The driver lost control and struck a tree along the 2000 block, causing the car to catch on fire.
One occupant was pronounced dead on scene; the other was ejected and later transported to Ft. Worth.
WFPD is not releasing names at this time, and the crash is still under investigation.
