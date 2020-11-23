Arts Council of WF calling for 17th Annual Sculpture Garden Exhibit entries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Arts Council of Wichita Falls is now taking entries for their year-long Sculpture Garden Exhibition at the Kemp Center for the Arts.
The exhibition is in its 17th year and the arts council is seeking local, national and international sculpture artists to apply.
Accepted artwork will be exhibited for 12 months at The Kemp Center for the Arts in Wichita Falls. Three cash prizes will be awarded by the judge at the time of installation along with an installation stipend. The prizes are listed at $2,500, $1,000 and $500.
All forms of outdoor sculpture will be considered as long as it meets the prospectus requirements.
The juror for this event will be Waco artist Robbie Barber. whose resume and work can be found by clicking here.
You can contact programming@artscouncilwf.org for further information or apply online at by clicking here and searching for “Arts Council Wichita Falls.”
This year’s exhibit can be seen on the Arts Council of Wichita Falls website.
