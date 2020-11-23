WFFD weighs in on food safety for Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thanksgiving during a pandemic is going to look different and the Wichita Falls Fire Department is continuing to warn about fire and food safety.
While large gatherings are not recommended, WFFD does not expect a change this Thanksgiving in terms of food safety.
“You have a lot of people at home. A lot of cooking going on. There are more fires and things that can happen with more people cooking and more residents at home. I don’t expect that to change even if they don’t gather people will still be cooking,” said Cody Melton, Fire Marshal with the Wichita Falls Fire Department.
When frying a turkey, you want to do it outside and let it thaw out first. If you have small children, you don’t want to leave food unattended because they could burn themselves.
Melton said people should keep fire safety in mind however they choose to gather for Thanksgiving and not be distracted while cooking.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.