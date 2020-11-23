Graham Regional Medical Center reports second COVID-19 related deaths in two days

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Regional Medical Center reported an additional COVID-19 related death on Monday along with 54 new cases. There was also a death reported on Sunday.
This is the second week in a row the medical center has reported a death on Sunday and then an additional death on Monday.
The medical center has now seen a total of 1,383 positive cases, with 239 of them still being active.
They’ve also seen a total of 16 deaths, 1,128 recoveries and 5,964 negative tests. 12 patients are currently hospitalized.
