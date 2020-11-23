Graham Regional Medical Center reports second COVID-19 related deaths in two days

Graham Regional Medical Center reports second COVID-19 related deaths in two days
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more. (Source: WIS Photo)
By KAUZ Team | November 23, 2020 at 2:36 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 8:49 PM

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Regional Medical Center reported an additional COVID-19 related death on Monday along with 54 new cases. There was also a death reported on Sunday.

The daily Facebook updates are collected, tabulated and distributed by Graham Regional Medical Center. There were...

Posted by Graham Regional Medical Center on Monday, November 23, 2020

This is the second week in a row the medical center has reported a death on Sunday and then an additional death on Monday.

The medical center has now seen a total of 1,383 positive cases, with 239 of them still being active.

They’ve also seen a total of 16 deaths, 1,128 recoveries and 5,964 negative tests. 12 patients are currently hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.