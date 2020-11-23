City Guide
ElectriCritters opens this Friday at River Bend Nature Center

River Bend Nature Center is once again hosting their annual lighted display exploration.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The River Bend Nature Center is kicking off their annual ElectriCritters event this Friday.

ElectriCritters will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18. The lighted Christmas display features more than 60,000 lights on over 200 displays, and admission is free to the public.

For more information about ElectriCritters or any of the River Bend Nature Center’s events, visit the RBNC website.

