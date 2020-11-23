Email City Guide
RBNC ElectriCritters kicks off Nov. 25

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The River Bend Nature Center is kicking off its annual lighted Christmas display event on Nov. 25.

ElectriCritters will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 17. The event will also be open on Dec. 22 and 23.

Admission will be free to the public again this year due to donations. ElectriCritters features more than 60,000 lights on more than 200 displays.

For more information about ElectriCritters or any of RBNC’s events, visit the RBNC website.

