Burkburnett ISD program to host Parade of Homes

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Kendall Starling and Kasen Miller from Burkburnett High School joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the upcoming Parade of Homes.
The event be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 for those who buy tickets.
It is hosted by the Burkburnett Student-to-Student program and proceeds go towards helping the group welcome new students of military families.
The group puts together welcome baskets for the students as well as hosting social events to help them acclimate.
Due to COVID-19, this year the socials are done virtually and participants of the Parade of Homes are decorating the outside of their homes.
The decorations will be done in several different Christmas themes.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.