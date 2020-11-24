MSU Texas Fantasy of Lights brings cheer to residents just in time for holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University Fantasy of Lights is officially open for visitors to come out and enjoy.
Normally the university has a huge ceremony that brings out hundreds in the community to turn on the lights, but with COVID -19 some changes needed to happen.
Fantasy of Lights is tradition that has been going on in Wichita Falls falls since 1916 by the Burns family until it was adopted by the university in 1974.
Therefore MSU Texas refused to cancel a tradition that families look forward to every year.
“Its always nice to come here and see the campus lit up and since so many traditions are getting cancelled this year its really nice to see that their still doing this.” said Maegan Kirschner MSU Texas Parent.
The Fantasy of Lights has over 50 displays that over the years have been adopted by different businesses and individuals in Wichita Falls.
Although it’s a free event donations are welcome to go towards helping storage and maintain the displays, to keep the tradition alive year after year.
The university is asking visitors to follow a path roped off along the lawn, social distance, and wear masks so everyone can enjoy the lights safely.
The MSU Texas Fantasy of Lights will go on now through December 26.
For more information on Fantasy of Lights visit the website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.