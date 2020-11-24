MSU Texas reports three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By KAUZ Team | November 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 6:35 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday one new staff member and two new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members and 18 students have also made recoveries.

A total of 234 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Tuesday just after 4 p.m., says the patients are made up of 35 faculty/staff members and 199 students. There are currently 19 active student cases and 6 active staff cases.

Six students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

