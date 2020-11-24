News Channel 6 City Guide: Christmas Stroll & Lighted Parade in Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a look at what you can expect at the annual Christmas Stroll & Lighted Parade that takes place on the largest downtown square in America.
This year’s event is taking place on Thursday, December 3. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. Some changes have been made to ensure a safe, socially-distanced evening the entire family can enjoy.
“Because of COVID and the distancing regulations that a lot of folks are putting in place, you know, municipalities and so forth, we’ve made it, actually, a larger parade route this year,” Brendan Weatherman, board chairman for the Graham Chamber of Commerce said. “So, while it will still go customarily around the square, it’s going to expand and go further down on Elm Street and then come back on Oak Street [...] just to give folks a better vantage point and opportunity to spread out.”
In previous years, middle school students have participated in an entrepreneurial competition called Hot Chocolicious. Students would learn how to create, market, and sell hot chocolate on the night of the stroll and parade. But due to COVID-19, organizers had to come up with a safer alternative that’s called Hot Shopolicious.
“We’re pairing that particular group of students with a local merchant and a coach. What those coaches are doing is, they’re selecting products for that school group to work with, with that merchant. [The students] are in turn, working on a budget to purchase, and then mark up to sell, working on their profits and losses, and really learning what it takes to run a business on a very small scale,” Weatherman said.
The Hot Shopolicious kicks off on Black Friday and will continue until Christmas Eve. You can shop at ShopGrahamTX.com. All proceeds will go to local charitable organizations of each team’s choosing. For more information about the Christmas Stroll & Lighted Parade, head to VisitGrahamTexas.com or call the Graham Chamber of Commerce at (940) 549-0401.
