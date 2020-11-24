TBI hosting special Golden Ticket blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Blood Institute is holding a special two-day blood drive where donors are eligible for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card.
The drive is going on today and tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the TBI donor center on Gregory Street.
All donors will receive a free pie from Field’s, a long-sleeve t-shirt and a candy bar.
One candy bar at each participating donor center will contain a golden ticket and whoever receives the bar with the ticket will be able to redeem it for a $250 Visa gift card.
To schedule an appointment in Wichita Falls for today, click here, and to schedule it for tomorrow, click here.
The Golden Ticket event will also be held in Vernon today from noon until 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment in Vernon, click here.
For more information about the Golden Ticket promotion, visit the TBI website.
