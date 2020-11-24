Texas Blood Institute puts Willy Wonka spin on blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Blood Institute (TBI) hosted a blood drive today to get ready for Thanksgiving holiday needs. Amongst the IV’s and needles sat pecan pies and a stack of chocolate bars for donors.
“It’s something fun they came up with,” said TBI Recruiting Manager Jennifer Risinger. “We need donors every single day in order to have blood on the shelves of our hospitals for the patients in need.”
Hidden in one of these chocolate bars is a golden ticket to reward one lucky donor with a $250 gift card and a satisfied sweet tooth. Risinger says the marketing idea will greatly help in a time of desperate need.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get the most supply that we can before the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Risinger. “There’s still going to be people traveling, there’s still going to be car accidents, people winding up in the emergency room needing extra blood. So, we’re just trying to ramp up the blood supply.”
In September, TBI started a new campaign titled, ‘Resilient Together,’ and, in addition to getting an extra supply for Thanksgiving, they hope this drive helps with other challenges the pandemic has brought.
“It’s vital to come in and donate more often, as much as you can at least,” said donor Kelsey Narvais-Gwilt.
In the eyes of Risinger, the real golden ticket is getting more people with Covid-19 antibodies to come in and donate.
“Our nurses and our doctors, anything to make their job easier, I’d be honored to help out a little,” said Narvais-Gwilt.
For more information visit the link: http://txbi.org/
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.