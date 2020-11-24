Thanksgiving is looking nice weather wise

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we are going to have warmer conditions across Texoma.
We will have a high of about 77 with partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are likely out to our Western counties in the early morning hours however by this afternoon rain chances are looking slim to none.
Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 40 and the cold front will drop through. This will cause us to have a high of about 64 on Wednesday with sunny skies.
On Thanksgiving Day itself we will have very nice conditions. We will have a high of 75 with sunny skies with the wind out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour.
However, a cold front will come through Thursday night going into Friday and that’s going to drop our temps down into the upper 50s on Friday and bring in rain chances that will last until Sunday.
