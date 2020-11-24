Turkey Drives provides hundreds of families with turkeys this Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -News Channel 6 once again partnered with The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and Wichita Falls Faith Mission for the fourth annual turkey drive.
After the 12 and a half hour drive, there had been a total of five hundred and ten turkeys and hams donated to go to families in need.
“We thought COVID would impact it in a negative way instead it did in a positive way you’re right people their hearts are big right now their warm and generous towards helping people in need.” said Steve Sparks CEO Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
Residents were asked while they shopped for their upcoming Thanksgiving dinners to pick up something extra, and one did just that by donating $4,000 worth of turkeys.
“We’ll be able to make these turkeys go a long way this year I know they’ll be passing them out to families that would not have them otherwise we’ll be able to use them to feed individuals and the homeless in our community.” said Steve Sparks CEO Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
Those turkey donations will be divided evenly along Faith Missions and The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, to be used to help families during Christmas time and on Thanksgiving Day.
