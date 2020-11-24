WF Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help solving a series of burglaries at car washes around the city.
The burglaries have been taking place over the past few weeks and police have very little information.
Any information about this crime or any other felony crime can be given to the Crime Stoppers any time of the day.
You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) and board approval, you could receive up to $1,000.
If you have information to give, call (940) 322-9888 or long distance at 1-(800) 322-9888.
