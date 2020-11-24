What to expect during the WFISD Spring 2021 semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With just three weeks of instruction left in the fall semester, Wichita Falls ISD students who are currently learning remotely and failing need to be prepared to head back in-person in the spring.
That is just one of the changes happening in the district next semester. remote -- and failing -- need to be prepared. You will have to head back in-person in the spring.
“We want them back,” Dr. Peter Griffiths, the associate superintendent, said.
The Texas Education Agency has made it clear for districts, “if you’re failing, that we want you back January 5th, that we’ll stop having remote for those students who aren’t successful,” Dr. Griffiths said.
As a family who has done remote learning since March, Jason Sprague said it definitely isn’t easy.
“The online learning right now,” he said, “you kind of have to focus a little bit more.”
It’s that focus that Dr. Peter Griffiths said is where WFISD students are struggling and said the structure of a normal school day would help.
“Those students that are not successful and they’re failing,” he said, “we gotta get them back.”
“There are a lot of people that are struggling with the online just because it does conflict with the work schedule and everything else,” Sprague said.
If by report cards, those nearly ten-percent of students have not improved, “we’ll ask for them to come back,” Dr. Griffiths said.
The district is also looking at having one remote teacher per campus. That teacher would teach all of the remote learners instead of teachers teaching in a hybrid model.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.