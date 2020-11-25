Retailers prepare for upcoming Black Friday shopping with COVD-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thanksgiving is only a day away, which means retailers will begin prepping for Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
On an average day retailers can see 150 guest in a store at a time, a number that can triple during the holiday shopping season.
“We are expecting a smaller crowd because we have spread the deals out but I know human nature kind of kicks in sometime and it’s probably still will be our biggest day.” said Kerry Beavers Store Director for Target in Wichita Falls.
Target and other retailers have plans in place in case they see long lines: like making sure shoppers are social distancing. wearing masks, and limited the number of customers allowed inside the store at a time.
However with COVID-19 death rates and case numbers on the rise in Wichita County, some don’t think it’s the best thing to do this year.
“We’ve seen an increase in our daily number of cases so we expect that to continue to rise even more after the thanksgiving holiday.” said Lou Kreidler Director of Wichita County Public Health District.
However, customers have other ways to shop black Friday deals and stay safe if they feel uncomfortable shopping in person.
Many retailers now offer curbside pickup ,in store pickup or having items shipped directly to customers homes, so shoppers can choose whatever method best fits their lifestyle.
Wichita Falls Target Black Friday Hours : 7 A.M -11 P.M.
Wichita Falls Walmart Black Friday Hours: 5 A.M -11 P.M.
Wichita Falls Best Buy Black Friday Hours: 5 A.M. -10 P.M.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.