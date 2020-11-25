Thanksgiving is looking nice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we will have very mild conditions across Texoma. We will have a high of 64 with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the Northwest at 10 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will have a low in the upper 30s with clear skies. Going into Thanksgiving day we will have a high in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. It will be a very nice day to get outside and enjoy your Thanksgiving. However, a cold front is going to be pushing through Thursday into Friday. This will drop our temps down to about 59 for the high on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will return with this cold front and they will last all the way from Friday until Sunday. Saturday is looking to be the coolest day over the next seven days with a high of about 49. Sunday we warm back up with a high of 58 and rain chances will go away by Sunday afternoon into the evening hours.