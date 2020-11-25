Two new deaths, 150 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 150 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 92 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 6,818 cases in Wichita County, with 2,658 of them still being active.
There have been 4,036 total recoveries, 35,081 negative tests and 124 deaths.
There are currently 2,584 patients recovering at home while 74 are in the hospital. 16 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 500 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report two deaths today; Case 4,546 (80+) and Case 5,118 (80+). There are 150 new cases, 74 hospitalizations and 92 recoveries to report today. As a reminder, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the next COVID update will be Monday, November 30.
Total Hospitalizations = 74
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 4
40 - 49
Stable - 5
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 10
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 7
Critical - 8
70 - 79
Stable - 14
Critical - 4
80+
Stable - 16
Coronavirus coverage:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.