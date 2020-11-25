Wreaths Across America campaign kicks off in Bowie

By KAUZ Team | November 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 3:23 PM

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The Amity Club of Bowie has teamed up with the Bowie Maids and Matrons for the annual Wreaths Across America campaign.

Please help us cover Elmwood Cemetery with wreaths for all veterans! https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/158675/Overview/?relatedId=158232

Posted by GFWC Texas, The Amity Club; Bowie, Texas on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

The ceremony, meant to honor and remember fallen heroes, will be held at Elmwood Cemetery on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m.

The goal is to lay 1,000 wreaths on the graves of local veterans.

Each wreath is $15 and they can be purchased individually or in groups.

To sponsor a wreath or to volunteer to help with the campaign, click here.

