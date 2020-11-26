Faith Mission feeds community members with annual Thanksgiving lunch

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Faith Mission held its annual Thanksgiving lunch for the community and its clients on Thursday.
Instead of being in the dining hall like other years, the lunch was held outside.
“It’s really turned out great, we’ve got a beautiful day for it,” said Steve Sparks, Faith Mission CEO.
The meal included all the Thanksgiving staples from turkey to homemade pie.
Sparks gave a lot of praise to the citizens of Wichita Falls for helping them each year to be able to do something like this.
“I just want to thank the community, all the turkeys we were able to collect earlier this week that made it possible to do this, also we’ve had other patrons and other people in down who have delivered things to us and made it possible for us to do this, so thank you Wichita Falls, you did great,” said Sparks.
Kids and other volunteers were there to help hand out food and drinks and Sparks said he expected about 150 people to come by for a meal.
