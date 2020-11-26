WF Salvation Army hands out Thanksgiving lunches to those in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls ensured that hundreds of people who did not have a home to go to this Thanksgiving still got their turkey day meal safely.
The organization handed out carryout lunches to the homeless to avoid crowding during the pandemic and helped brighten up their day.
Despite the changes this year, Salvation Army Corps Administrator Sgt. Toby Romack said he’s just happy to still be able to help the community this year.
“This is our annual thanksgiving feast, things have changed up this year because of COVID and we’re having carryout lunches for anyone in the community that’s hungry, “ said Sgt. Romack.
Sgt. Romack said they normally serve around 150 to 200 people each year and he expected to hit that mark this year as well.
“It’s just a privilege to be able to feed all of those that are hungry today on Thanksgiving. We wish them a happy Thanksgiving, a blessed Thanksgiving.”
The Salvation Army said they had been cooking for almost three days to ensure there would be enough food for everyone and they even prepared homemade pecan pies for desert.
“We’re just honored and privileged to be able to do this,” said Sgt. Romack. “We thank you so much to the community for your support throughout the year and it’s just such a blessing to be in Wichita Falls serving this community.”
