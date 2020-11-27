Dani is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Michael Grace in the studio to talk about Dani.
Dani is a 10-week-old mixed breed sweetheart.
The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
