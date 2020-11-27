ElectriCritters is now open this season with some changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - River Bend Nature Center’s ElectriCritters is open starting tonight for all to visit and see the light displays with safety measures in place due to COVID-19.
ElectriCritters is RBNC’s largest fundraiser and is in it’s 19th year. One change to the lighted Christmas display event is that it’s all outside. Masks are required and there is space for social distancing.
“We wanted to be able to do it in a way that it would be safe for everyone and so we pretty quickly decided that well we do a lot of it outdoors anyways. Lets just go ahead and do all of it outdoors. That way we can make it safe for everyone,” said Samantha McMahen Abeyta, office manager at RBNC.
Admission used to be $5 but donors made it possible to be free for everyone this year. People can still donate to RBNC. The money helps fund RBNC’s natural science education and outreach programs. People sponsor most of the light displays.
“ElectriCritters is still really fun. It’s just a good atmosphere of holiday cheer and that’s what we could all use this year,” said Kevin Seman, lead docent at RBNC.
There are 195 lighted Christmas displays and over 60,000 lights. Some displays are animated and make sounds. The Butterfly Queen, Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus will not be making appearances this year but they wanted to make sure everyone is safe.
“Many people come every single year and bring their whole family. It’s just an amazing opportunity to get outside, enjoy nature, and still be in the Christmas spirit,” said McMahen Abeyta.
According to Seman, an average night is about 200 people. When it was outdoor and indoor, RBNC sold hot chocolate inside. This year, Kona Ice will be outside selling hot chocolate treats.
There are some new displays this season.
ElectriCritters is open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It runs until the weekend before Christmas, December 19.
