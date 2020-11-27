Rain chances return late Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we are going to have cool conditions after the cold front came through overnight. The high for today will be about 58 with partly cloudy skies and the wind will be out of the north at about 15 to 20 miles per hour. Rain chances will start late this evening going into tomorrow. Then tomorrow morning showers and maybe even a storm or two will develop by about 7 in the morning and stick around for the majority of the day. On Saturday we have a 60% chance of widespread showers. The high on Saturday will only be about 45 with the winds out of the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour. On Sunday we lose the rain chances and will warm up a little bit to a high of about 59 with partly cloudy skies. Monday we will cool off once again after another cold front comes through and drops are highest to about 49 with sunny skies.