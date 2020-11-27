United Regional implements new COVID-19 precautions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Wichita County, United Regional has released additional precautions for the hospital.
In addition to continued rigorous cleaning, they will also have limited visitor access points, dedicated nursing staff for isolated COVID patients and infection prevention experts guiding the hospitals efforts.
Here’s the full list of precautions United Regional implemented on Friday:
- Limited visitors and access points
- All patients, visitors, employees and physicians who come into their buildings will be screened with a temperature check and and questionnaire for potential COVID symptoms/exposure
- Cohorting of COVID (and possible COVID) patients within dedicated units or areas along with dedicated nursing staff
- Increased intensity of disinfection throughout facilities
- Infection prevention experts guiding their efforts
