Community shows support on Small Business Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Small business owners are selling products that could make holiday gifts on Small Business Saturday, a day people shop local.
“I thought it’s a good day. It’s kind of misty rainy outside. Let’s go downtown and see what they got cooking,” said Ronda Hare, a small business supporter.
The Arts Council of Wichita Falls and Lillie & Myrt held Small Business Saturday events. At both events, vendors were spaced apart and face masks were required.
The Arts Council brought together local artists who are also small business owners for another year at the Kemp Center for the Arts.
“We do this event to support our local artists and we want to give them the opportunity to make the sales. And that’s why we do this. It’s for them and for our community,” said Courtney Hoover, facilities coordinator for the Arts Council.
A returning vendor built her online presence this year.
“I’ve created a Facebook store during the COVID on my business page and that’s been a lot of fun,” said Cindy Kahler Thomas, Divine Fragments Studio.
Most of the vendors at the Kemp Center for the Arts have participated in this event before, but there were about ten new artists this year. For some, it was their first Small Business Saturday.
“I saw the artists around me and I thought that was really cool how each single and individual one of us are trying to get stuff off,” said Cheran Hooper, who recently started selling her art.
A group of vendors gathered together at Lillie & Myrt so the community could shop for a range in products. They also pitched in to create a cheer box for a giveaway.
Vendors saw a better turnout on the second day at Lillie & Myrt. Their event was on Friday and Saturday.
“People have seen what the experience with shutting down business has done to the small business owner so I think we’ve actually benefited some from that,” said Cindy Klein, Color Street stylist.
“Business has been absolutely amazing online. So to come out today and still see people shopping in-person is a great feeling,” said Tamika Bradley, Sassi Mixx’d Boutique.
