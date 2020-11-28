Wichita Falls businesses are preparing for “Small Business Saturday”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday was the kick-off of the biggest shopping weekend of the year, and small businesses in Wichita Falls are their attention to Saturday.
COVID-19 took a big hit on the small businesses many of them having to close for at least a month.
We got shut down for about a month and we let employees stay home for a couple of weeks and paid them throughout our time closed,” said Kathryn Hager, co-owner of Ramble & Co. “We had a slow summer, and now that we are into the retail season we are trying to make back a lot of that we spent just to keep our employees with us and not going unemployed.”
Small businesses all across the country have taken a hard-hit this year losing a lot of money and forcing them to think outside the box.
“Businesses really need to focus on innovation and relationships with other businesses,” said Ivonne Winegar, Marketing Director for “The Burn Shop.” “If we do not innovate and create things people to be attracted to our product they get bored.”
Winegar says even if you cannot financially support this Christmas there are several other ways that you can still support small businesses.
“Social media is such a great tool and is inexpensive,” said Winegar. “Tag each other, share a post, and make sure we are in touch with each other in terms of the things that we are running and promotions that we are running.”
“This year it’s important to support your local economy,” said Mary Ayers, manager of “Ramble & Co.” “You are supporting the people you go to school with and you go to church with.”
