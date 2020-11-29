Small businesses are taking part in Cyber Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Shoppers may still be focused on supporting local businesses after Small Business Saturday and have the opportunity to do so on Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday is not as affected by the pandemic because more people are shopping online. M. Lynne Designs and SG Jewels are hoping to reach customers who don’t live locally.
“We’re just so grateful and happy to be able to provide an alternative way to shop for all our customers,” said Merrill Cain, owner of M. Lynne Designs.
Cain upgraded the business website a couple of years ago and said starting e-commerce prior to the pandemic has been beneficial.
“Thankfully with technology we are able to provide more services, especially to our customers not in town but even our local customers. We’re able to offer a lot more to them with our website,” said Cain.
Customers can choose curbside pickup or a local delivery option from the website. Some business owners are using the world wide web to sell their products. Two best friends, Grace Welch and Saige Ward, sell handmade jewelry on a website and on Instagram.
“We’ve tried to kind of migrate to more pop-up shops that way people can have the chance to come and actually try on our jewelry and see it first hand rather than just looking online,” said Saige Ward.
M Lynne Designs participated in last year’s Cyber Monday and tomorrow will be their second year. For Grace and Saige, their business just celebrated their one-year anniversary.
“We’re just really excited for Cyber Monday and for the holiday season because we get so happy when we get an order. And when we see people wearing our jewelry around town it makes us so happy,” said Grace Welch.
