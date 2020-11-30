Cold mornings for the net few days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to have cool conditions across Texoma we will have a high of about 52 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the North but shifting to the South as the day goes on at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will have a low of 28 with clear skies then going into Tuesday temps will continue to rise. We will have a high of 59 with mostly sunny skies and the wind is going to be strong out of the South at 15 to 25 miles per hour. However a strong cold front is going to bring in some precipitation chances going into Wednesday. We will have a high of 45 with a low of 28 and partly cloudy skies.