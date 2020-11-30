Concerns grow in Wilbarger County as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - In Wilbarger County, concerns grow over COVID-19 as cases to continue rise and death tolls reach new heights. Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline is also worried that the virus could impact things like emergency medical services or the police and fire department.
“When our staff is quarantined and come down with COVID, it gets serious because you can’t stop it, you can’t just turn it on and off,” said Mayor Gosline.
On Saturday, Vernon ISD decided to go to virtual learning starting tomorrow as cases failed to decrease over the holiday weekend.
“Out of extreme precaution, we visited with board members and administrators and across the board, we felt like it was better for us to be over-cautious than under for lack of a better term,” said Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
Byrd said it was a difficult decision as some parents may have a tough time accommodating for virtual learning. Wilbarger General Hospital officials say that have been overwhelmed with the uptick in cases and taken a toll on both COVID patients and those with other conditions.
“It is getting more and more difficult to find places to send more critical patients,” said Wilbarger General Hospital Director of Marketing Carrie Hawkins. “It’s not just COVID patients, it’s people having heart attacks, strokes, a variety of conditions they would normally come to the hospital for or need to be transferred to a higher level of care and those ICU beds are just not available.”
