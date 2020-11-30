Iowa Park baker gives back to community

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A local business owner is giving back to the community through baking goods and entered a competition in support of non-profit organizations.
Giving Tuesday is a global campaign showcasing the generosity of people.
Alex Eavenson is a small business owner of Stacked From Scratch and once a month puts cakes and cupcakes up for auction to benefit people in need.
“I do a non-profit donation to a local charity, sometimes it’s a 501 sometimes it’s a family in need but it’s always local,” said Eavenson.
Eavenson, who lives in Iowa Park, entered a global online baking competition, The Greatest Baker, to benefit No Kid Hungry.
“Giving to non-profits is really important to me so I thought, ‘Why not. It’s worth a shot,’” said Eavenson on one of the reasons she joined the competition.
Eavenson placed third in the quarter-finals and made over $5,000 for No Kid Hungry from people who voted for her on Facebook. More than 50,000 people registered to compete in The Greatest Baker. People can vote daily and cast extra votes by donating to No Kid Hungry.
“So I believe that’s a success. I’m perfectly happy with that,” said Eavenson on making it through a couple of cuts in the competition.
She’s been in business for two years and for 18 months has held an auction on the Stacked From Scratch Facebook page once a month.
“We’re grateful to her for donating her time and talent to help benefit Patsy’s House,” said Denise Roberts, executive director at Patsy’s House.
For September, Eavenson raised over $675 for Patsy’s House. The money raised for the non-profit goes towards forensic interviews, counseling, and other services to help children achieve healing and justice.
“But also to help us raise awareness to Patsy’s House and what we do for education and awareness for the community for child abuse and child trafficking and other things that are going on both in and around our communities,” said Roberts.
According to Eavenson, she’s been able to donate over $5,000 to non-profits from her business.
