Iowa Park VFD to host 2020 Lighted Christmas Parade this Saturday

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department is hosting this years 2020 Lighted Christmas Parade.
The parade will be this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and will start at the Dutton Funeral Home on Cash Street in Iowa Park.
An Angel Lighting Ceremony is also scheduled to take place at Angel Garden on the northeast side of Gordon Lake at 8 p.m.
The theme is Christmas in Toyland and you can send an email or call to sign up to decorate a float.
The entry fee is a toy donation or a donation to the Kidz Christmas Program.
If you would like to make an float entry for the parade, you can call (940) 867-9655 or by email at Dozier0707@gmail.com.
