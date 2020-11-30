9 new deaths, 302 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed nine new deaths and 302 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 304 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 7,120 cases in Wichita County, with 2,647 of them still being active.
There have been 4,340 total recoveries, 35,814 negative tests and 133 deaths.
There are currently 2,561 patients recovering at home while 86 are in the hospital. 20 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 933 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has nine deaths to report today; Case 4,852 (60 - 69), Case 5,206 (70 - 79), Case 3,811 (60 - 69), Case 5,113 (60 - 69), Case 5,234 (70 - 79), Case 5,315 (50 - 59), Case 5,866 (60 - 69), Case 5,590 (80+) and Case 4,047 (60 - 69).
There are 302 new cases, 86 hospitalizations, and 304 recoveries to report.
The Health District received the following over four days:
Friday - 93 cases
Saturday - 38 cases
Sunday - 30 cases
Monday - 141 cases
Totals for the week ending November 27 were as follows:
Total new cases - 770
Average Positivity Rate - 42%
As of Monday 11/30 Total Wichita County Hospitalizations = 86
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Critical - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 5
Critical - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 8
Critical - 5
60 - 69
Stable - 13
Critical - 6
70 - 79
Stable - 19
Critical - 5
80+
Stable - 21
Critical - 1
