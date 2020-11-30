9 new deaths, 302 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

Wichita County COVID-19 update
By KAUZ Team | November 30, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 7:03 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed nine new deaths and 302 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 304 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 7,120 cases in Wichita County, with 2,647 of them still being active.

GET TESTED: Free COVID-19 testing site opens outside of MPEC

There have been 4,340 total recoveries, 35,814 negative tests and 133 deaths.

There are currently 2,561 patients recovering at home while 86 are in the hospital. 20 patients are currently in critical condition.

There are now 933 tests still pending.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District sadly has nine deaths to report today; Case 4,852 (60 - 69),...

Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Monday, November 30, 2020

Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

The Health District sadly has nine deaths to report today; Case 4,852 (60 - 69), Case 5,206 (70 - 79), Case 3,811 (60 - 69), Case 5,113 (60 - 69), Case 5,234 (70 - 79), Case 5,315 (50 - 59), Case 5,866 (60 - 69), Case 5,590 (80+) and Case 4,047 (60 - 69).

There are 302 new cases, 86 hospitalizations, and 304 recoveries to report.

The Health District received the following over four days:

Friday - 93 cases

Saturday - 38 cases

Sunday - 30 cases

Monday - 141 cases

Totals for the week ending November 27 were as follows:

Total new cases - 770

Average Positivity Rate - 42%

As of Monday 11/30 Total Wichita County Hospitalizations = 86

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Critical - 1

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 5

Critical - 2

50 - 59

Stable - 8

Critical - 5

60 - 69

Stable - 13

Critical - 6

70 - 79

Stable - 19

Critical - 5

80+

Stable - 21

Critical - 1

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.