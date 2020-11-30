Parkway Grill asking for Teddy Bear donations for hospitalized kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Parkway Grill in Wichita Falls is doing their part to bring smiles to kids who need it most.
Through December 20, they’re collecting teddy bears to donate to the Teddy Bear Ministry who will then give them to children in hospitals.
All of those bears will be sanitized for they go to cheer up some kids that could really use them.
“It’s nice to know that people who they never met still care about them,” said Mackenzie Dawkins, Parkway Grill server. “We did this as a community and Wichita Falls is a very giving community, especially during this time. It’s just nice to know at the end of the day you and your child are not alone, even if you’re not asking for help.”
While you don’t have to bring a bag yourself, the restaurant is asking that the teddy bears be small enough to fit in a medium plastic bag. They’ve already collected at least 100 bears.
